The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.
Tiles of Lisbon.
The shower-and-bath-in-one allows for the open feel of the house to translate within the bathroom. Simple concrete slabs function as countertops with inexpensive tiles laid floor to ceiling.
Carocim tiles and custom wood cupboards add lively details to the kitchen’s contained space.
A creative couple remodeled a workman's cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn. Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot brick house "Pushmi-Pullyu," in reference to the interior-exterior flow.
The average number of bathrooms in the surveyed houses was 1.6. Skylights and mosaic tiled walls were popular.
Handcrafted green cement tile floors are used in the kitchen and in many living spaces in the home. Honed granite counters, Tzalam wood cabinets, and GE Profile appliances complete the airy space.
In the kids’ bath, Ann Sacks slate tile is again used on the floor, while Heath tile in a more playful Mango hue makes for a cheery wall feature. The tub is wrapped in Celador quartz, which continues up the surrounding walls. Tom Dixon Felt pendant lights hang outside the second-floor hallway.
Since there is no running water, the architects installed a composting, vacuum toilet by JETS that filters the wastewater in special drainage ducts. The bathroom basin is by Duravit and the cabinets are custom.
Rock Objekte, a design store in operation since 1925, sells vintage furniture.
The gray units in the kitchen benefit from the addition of salvaged drawer fronts running in vertical and horizontal strips.
This raw kitchen, shared by @cnnyuce, achieves the industrial-chic look with exposed concrete walls and bulbs.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
The open plan living room and kitchen areas utilize natural materials, from reclaimed oak flooring to custom-made cabinetry. The Oscar sofa by Matthew Hilton from Future Perfect marks off the living room area.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Above the sink in the kitchen, you can see one of Bocci’s first 57 chandeliers.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.