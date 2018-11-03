The home’s program is split between two structures, each completing one arm of the L shape, and connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge.
White marble with fine black veining was combined with a black wall to create a dramatic two-toned backsplash that adds a new dimension to the kitchen space.
In this compact Barcelona apartment, the original brick wall remains, but a slim oak panel backsplash has been inserted.
Geometric-patterned, hydraulic-imitation tiles from Portuguese brand Recer in grey, mustard, and white used for the backsplash, and a feature wall gives this Barcelona apartment plenty of vibrant charm.
The careful coordination of color continues in the kitchen, where the gray and white marble backsplash, lit with faint orange lights, mediates between the ashen column and ochre cabinets.
The listening area features a sound system by Chuck Knowledge that was tuned to every space and material in the home. A one of a kind collaboration between Chuck, the owners, and construction team delivers phenomenal sounds that includes made to order woofers built into the custom sectional sofa by Kroll. Absorbant panels by Owens Corning on the ceiling assist in the tuning as well as preventing sound transmission to and from the rest of the home. 12 foot high Fleetwood doors open to the deck, spa, and conversation pit spaces.
The yoga and meditation area is placed on the upper level, which also features a partitioned bedroom and private bath. The warm wood floors are heated by hydronic tubes below, while supplemental and more instant heat is provided by a concealed infrared heater in the ceiling. Greenery surrounds the sides of the property for a serene environment. The industrial supports required to hold the 3 floors above were left exposed, and the burled redwood slabs are exposed and serve as the ceiling and sides to the spaces below.
- Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The sliding door and open shelves are by Matt Eastvold and are made of solid walnut. The ceiling features prefinished white oak and the floor is a thin cementitous product Ardex. this space serves as the main core of the home and connection between the living areas, entry, and bedroom areas.
By balancing the light from a variety of sources and ensuring that every corner was illuminated, Terry Ohm increased the feeling of expansiveness in the 12-and-a-half-by-14-foot kitchen.
For this project, the husband loved ultra-modern design, while the wife leaned towards a more traditional aesthetic. How to please both? “Through the design process, we learned that their tastes were actually more closely aligned when we focused on the desired 'feel' of the home versus specific design details,” Field says. He and his colleagues balanced rustic, exposed ceiling beams with elegant venetian plaster walls, and artful aluminum storefront windows with functional white oak plank flooring.
The kitchen, framed by Loewen windows, features walnut butcher block countertops, custom made by Dovetail, a Hansgrohe faucet, Franke apron sink, Miele refrigerator and oven, and Thermador cooktop.
Behind the living room, a minimalist staircase leads to the upper level’s bedroom and family room. White oak flooring unites the staircase and the rest of the living spaces.
"for your consideration @dwell.com"
Beach Haven Residence, Staircase.
Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella
Rail-free stairs are unnerving for a first-time visitor, but they amplify the home's free-flowing sense of space and structure. The stairs were built inside one of the six concrete towers, and they lead from the central living space to the front door. The experience of moving from the enclosed stairway into the expansive open family area is dramatic.
