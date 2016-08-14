Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS
Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
Another view of the kitchen.
Modern Fan Company’s Cirrus Hugger models help the breeze along. She had low-level Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances as well as pop-up vents installed in the kitchen so there’s nothing at eye level.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
This rational European ethos motivates Bosch appliances' design down to the most minute details. For meals that require large and small pots, the FlexInduction feature on Bosch Benchmark induction cooktops combines two distinct cooking zones into one contiguous area, providing total fluidity of movement.
Haier set up a tiny kitchen with built-in, 24-inch appliances to demonstrate how urban living can balance cost-effectiveness, functionality, and style.