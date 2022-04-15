“We chose to site the buildings as far back from the road as possible, approximately 800-feet from the private section of Awalau Road,” says Thomas.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“Adjacent to the barn is a four-space carport that also serves as the main structure for the 30-panel solar array, the solar control center, and electric car charging station,” Thomas says. “The butterfly roof optimizes the collection of solar energy and water for the catchment system.”</span>
Woods & Water northwest view
The contractors working on the project started referring to the bathroom as a "jewel box" because of the meticulous attention required to piece it together. "The 1" x 1" Japanese porcelain tiles were laid out in a grid that aligns with every element in the bathroom," says Eng-Goetz. "For example, the bathroom sink aligns with the adjacent grout lines, as do the inset cabinet doors below." The cabinetry is white-washed red oak and the vanity lights are by Anastassiades.
In the shower, handmade "bubble hex
Designed by two renowned architecture firms, the two-structure property is located on a private, four-acre parcel just a short drive from the area’s artsy downtown.
Tom and Scott were eager to expand the cabin’s windows and doors – an integral part of the home’s overall transformation. A new trapezoid window was added adjacent to the chimney – its installation was one of the few items Tom and Scott received help with.
Charles de Lisle, of the interior design firm Your Space, designed the kitchen backsplash of PVC rubber flooring embedded with stainless steel "plus" signs. The restaurant supply table is flanked by steel-and-wood Lem Piston stools from Design Within Reach.
A skylight brings more light into the room.
In this seating nook on the patio, a Kalon Divan Twin bed sits under a Hoist Pendant from Rich Brilliant Willing.
Upstairs is a show-stopping oversize bathroom. “When I chose the tile, I was afraid I was going to get sick of it,” says homeowner Melina Polly, “but I do love it. It makes me happy every time I walk in there.” The tiles are Fez by Granada Tile, the sinks are from Kohler, and the faucets are from Newport Brass.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
The cabinets are from Ikea, the range is by GE, and the Jenn-Air refrigerator is tucked unobtrusively into the pantry wall. The troweled concrete floor was poured in place by the builder, Peter Knudsen.
Don designed and built the white-oak kitchen table, which is cantilevered so knees don’t bump the underpinnings.
Homeowners Cecilia Tham and Yoel Karaso renovate their home in Barcelona, harmoniously overlapping elements of the old and the new. Photo by: Gunnar Knechtel
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
Maintenance problems can be extremely expensive to repair.
The kitchen occupies one corner of the L-shaped structure. As throughout, the floors are made up of reclaimed eucalyptus that Chris planed himself.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
“Concealing a stair leading to trail access to the park, the wall’s form suggests the folds and striations of the sandstone geology,” explains SurfaceDesign. While the wall and fence provide more privacy for the backyard, their transparency restores visual connections with the park.
Near the house, Cooper clustered lush, big-leafed plants philodendron, purple heart, and flowering canna. Farther out, vegetable gardens sprout in raised beds, and thyme and mint thrive beneath citrus trees. Native California silver wild rye and matilija poppies bind the slope, bordering the low “snake wall” that winds around the yard, narrowly ducking beneath a big ficus tree with just enough clearance for a sprinting kid. Wide stadium steps connect the garden levels, turning the steep hillside into amphitheater seating.
Water recirculates from a bench-level channel into a shallow pool bordered by succulents. Montalvo’s longtime landscape contractor Santiago Vasquez worked with her on the hardscaping.
Generous concrete pavers lead to the entrance. The home's angles are typical of the midcentury homes in the neighborhood.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
The first thing landscape designer Laura Cooper asked Devis and Purdy was to recall childhood gardens and outdoor play. In that spirit, she designed their backyard, integrating the high ground with the low just outside the “kids’ wing.” The resulting series of outdoor rooms on this quarter-acre is full of memory and play.
Entertainment and dining spaces sit below the angular roof in the penthouse.
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
Taku designed built-in storage for Eugene’s room.
The open kitchen features a Richlite island countertop; the faucet is by Chicago Faucets. The draperies are from Restoration Hardware.
A sliding door conceals an office/guestroom, laundry, pantry, and bathroom.
The homeowners wanted to maintain "the midcentury principle of thoughtful design that brings the outside in," Kasey says. The couple worked with the architect to create a home "where everything has a use and isn’t more than you need," she continues.
"Kasey and Nick brought their own voice through some of the specific interior finishes, such as the flooring in the mudroom and the wonderful wallpaper in the kids’ bathroom," explains Hutchison.
As you approach the Hilltop House from the covered breezeway that adjoins the garage, it is possible to see through the carefully placed windows to the greenery on the home’s other side.
"The wonderful thing about this line of tile from Fireclay is that there's no order minimums," says Jonathan. Considering that the designers were dealing with such a small footprint, this meant that they didn’t have to order more tile than what was needed.
Whereas others might look at a board-formed cement wall in a basement and see, well, a concrete wall, Jess and Jonathan Taylor, the design duo behind the L.A.-based firm Taylor + Taylor, were inspired. The couple had purchased a virtually untouched 1952 house in east L.A. and that concrete wall became the backdrop for a new guest kitchen in the basement. "It was really the starting point of the whole design," says Jess Taylor. "As designers, our goal is to always try to incorporate the existing surroundings whenever possible, utilize them in practical ways, and be inspired by them."
