Mackenzie Wilson
See How an Oregon Couple Renovated Their 1966 Airstream
Immediately after buying a vintage Airstream that they planned to renovate, Anna Jacobs and Damian Schmitt feared they bit off...
Mackenzie Wilson
A Portland Couple Renovate a 1982 RV, Turning It Into Their New Home
When Liz Kamarul first set her eyes on a 1982 Winnebago for sale a few blocks from her home in Portland, Oregon, she saw past the...
Mackenzie Wilson