"Food generally plays a part in the exchanges," explains Benson, "so the adjacent kitchen plays its part in lending to that [collaborative] atmosphere."
One of Owen’s many hobbies is watercolor painting; the black and white painting seen here is one of his own. It sits just below a pair of decorative wall-hung particle boards. The credenza is a 1950s Renzo Rutili design for Johnson Furniture; the hanging lamp is by George Nelson. The dining room table and chairs are Danish-made midcentury teak models.
The house was designed by raad principal James Ramsey, who put a premium on light throughtout the 1830s structure.
The 1968 painting above the sofa is by op-artist Julian Stanczak. The concealed picture rail from which it hangs runs the perimeter of the room.
“As you can see, I’ve never been a minimalist,” says Nunnerley. She compares designing to being a jazz musician, working with the basics and then improvising. “We talk about riffs in jazz, and how those riffs appear in design, how you go up and down the scale, and make interesting juxtapositions.” Pieces that might appear miscellaneous elsewhere create harmony here. The area around the fireplace includes a huge Senufo guardian bird sculpture from the Ivory Coast, a pair of 1930s Italian Osvaldo Borsani armchairs, and a curved, low table in eggshell-and-lacquer from the 1970s.
Kicking off Milan Design Week with Piero Lissoni's new outdoor kitchen for Boffi.
While most homes have their front doors centered on a flat wall, this home in Canada by Omer Arbel is entered through two solid walnut doors at the corner of the home.
Wood stairs lead from the ground floor to the stübli; another set leads up to the mezzanine bedroom. The children gathered and dried the flowers hanging on the wall.
A wood-burning stove in the main room heats much of the house, including the mezzanine and the dining area.
This was my room, Unit 2. It's the only one with the bed pushed up against the window, set on a unique cantilevered bed frame created by Trowbridge, a furniture designer. It took a little while to get used to the lack of curtains; the designers opted to keep the glazed walls open, to maximize guests' experience of Lautner's legendary approach to daylight. The surrounding walls offer plenty of privacy from prying eyes, though, and a provided sleep mask blocks out morning rays.
Spanish designer Jaime Hayon was invited to renovate room 506 in the Arne Jacobsen–designed SAS Royal Hotel, which is now called the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel. Hayon preserved the original interior architecture, but furnished the space with contemporary and reissued items.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
Otto is a handsome complement to the Persian Sarouk rug and Gray’s sophisticated interior design work.
A free-flowing, open-plan dining and living area is built of local Dahoma wood and has sliding screens and jalousie windows to allow cross ventilation in the hot climate. Photo by: Dook
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
