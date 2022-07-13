“The things we splurged on still look raw, which is what we wanted,” adds Nick.
Kitchen cabinetry is crafted from regional Douglas Fir, offering a welcoming balance of clean lines and textural warmth.
Water Feature
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
A deck at Lizz Wasserman and Isaac Resnikoff’s home, in the Highland Park section of Los Angeles, features a table and planters by Isaac’s design studio, Project Room. The chairs are by Mexa Design for CB2.
Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
Bob and Goya walk atop the guesthouse, which nestles into a hill.
Landscape architects Reed Hilderbrand helped fill out the completed prefab by planting sedge grass on one of the house’s two green roofs to reflect the texture of the surrounding meadow.
Escape with nature.
Beautiful landscape.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
An entertainment lounge.
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino.
-
Lisbon, Portugal
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
Main living space
The renovation was completed on a tight budget, made possible by the use of low-cost and recycled materials throughout the interior. The steel structure supporting the mezzanine is left exposed, creating a graphic feature.
A large slider opens onto a small courtyard and the outdoors. The lounge chairs and ottoman are by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and the Rivet side table is from Frama.
“From the city to the house, there’s a big gap. You need to have a space to adjust to the feeling,” says Ashizawa. The long form of the entry corridor does just that, taking cues from Japanese temple architecture to create a moment of intimacy before the awe. “The house is lucky enough to have kind of a magical space.”
The light at the end of the tunnel-like entrance draws visitors to the oversized slab-style front door.
The door to the bathroom has a steel detail that recalls the exterior. "It's the only interior door in this little micro-building," says Shaw. "Therefore, we felt like it couldn't just be a door; it had to be, in a sense, like a piece of furniture."
A close-up of the wood walls. Acoustic felt is set between the slats, which improve acoustics and hide doors and storage space. Here, the door pull to the master bedroom is hidden in the wall, which retracts like an accordion.
Minimalist sliding doors separate the rooms.
The room received new sliding doors to access the new exterior deck and get corner sight lines to the meadow, as well as new wood wall coverings and carpet.
The family room becomes a meeting point
The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.