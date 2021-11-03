Set on an urban in-fill lot at the edge of a terrace escarpment overlooking protected wetlands and a wild river, the Courtyard House weaves between natural and urban contexts.
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
The kitchen anchors the home as the central hub — cementing its importance in the family’s life. With light streaming in from the skylight above, a circular island includes recessed Bocci outlets at the perimeter to power dedicated workstations for Meera’s baking classes. “I love the kitchen. It’s probably my favorite spot,” she says. “Baking brings me joy.”
The home enjoys a spectacular sunset from its hillside perch. Acapulco Lounge Chairs in Pink from CB2 grace the front lawn.
The view from The Preserve, a centrally located park that's open to the public in Healdsburg's new Mill District neighborhood.
This colorful floating home eschews maritime themes in favor of a clean and contemporary aesthetic. The interior pulls in views of Lake Union through floor-to-ceiling windows.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
The large saltwater pool is ringed by concentric circles.
The home's courtyard originally featured a green lawn where guests could watch films and entertainers on a stage.
The exterior massing was the first thing the couple nailed down while details like the stairs took a bit longer. "The challenge is that you realize there’s an infinite amount of detail you can drill down into," says John.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
In Singapore, architect Ling Hao wrapped this entire house in greenery, which becomes the facade. The owner grew up in a rural environment and enjoys living among plants, rain puddles, and even the insects and wildlife that find their way here.
A look at one of the two bedrooms for the boys that’s located in a large shared space.
A classic Big Easy house with a fanciful facade renovated by Adamick Architecture.