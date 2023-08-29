The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
Lit from within, the guesthouse is a welcoming beacon in the night. “It’s nice to show that this kind of agricultural vernacular can be a contemporary thing,” says designer Jason Kentner.
Hemlock beams lend warmth to the living space, which is outfitted with a pair of 1970s director’s chairs.
Monica and Antony's cat feels right at home in their new accommodations.