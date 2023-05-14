Dwell House
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
“The contractors did an amazing job restoring the old details, removing several layers of paint that was added over time, so they could be repainted in the best way,” says Ménage.
An enlarged skylight in the upstairs hall sheds light on the rebuilt staircase.
When Andrew and Meghan purchased this Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn, NY, it had been renovated recently, with much of its historic details, like decorative molding, left in place.