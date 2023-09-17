SubscribeSign In
Custom white oak cabinetry defines the open plan kitchen, which also features a stone-topped island and breakfast nook, where Ricks and his family spend much of their time.
Custom white oak cabinetry defines the open plan kitchen, which also features a stone-topped island and breakfast nook, where Ricks and his family spend much of their time.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.