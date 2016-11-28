Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
l
Lynn Gaffney
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Gaffney House Dining Room
For their weekend home in Sharon, Connecticut, architect Lynn Gaffney and her husband, Bill Backus, filled their natural wood...
a
Amara Holstein
Leave it to Beavers
It’s not unusual for New Yorkers to have problems with their neighbors; after all, many a co-op brawl has started over a little...
a
Amara Holstein