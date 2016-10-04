Gentle Push Forward:
A quick illustration of an idea that was in my head. Self initiated project.
Nibble Fox, Full Moon:
Another illustration in my downtime. "The nibble fox cries out at the full moon." Self initiated project.
Pentax K 1000:
I love my Pentax and still use it once and a while. It was the camera I learned how to take manual photos with using light metering, aperture setting and F stops. Self initiated project.
Flight of the Crane. Inspired:
I created this modern and balanced symmetrical illustration of a crane launching for take-off. Self initiated project.
And Sew On Tailors:
Had this concept on my mind and needed to illustrate it. Self initiated project.
Quail:
Illustrated this simplified quail. Created with 8 circles, 1 square and some vertical and horizontal lines. Self initiated project.
Leica M:
Love the simplicity of this camera by Leica. Self initiated project.
Numbers:
Mid century modern house numerals. Self initiated project.
@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.