From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
The space was conceived as a showcase for the client's collection of midcentury modern furniture. Photo by Francis Dzikowski/ESTO.
“If the house had a wood frame, we wouldn’t have been able to get such open windows.”—Michael Epstein, architect
Float On Clerestory windows from YKK Commercial give the illusion that the roof hovers above the house—a key factor in keeping the light, modern touch that the homeowners desired. Epstein did not design the clerestories in a single, straight line; the glass drops down where possible to allow the maximum amount of light. It took a bit of convincing to sway his clients. “He said, ‘Listen to me, stay with my concept, and you won’t be sorry,’” Tetreault recalls. “So I stuck with it, and I’m not sorry.”
Sliding doors from PGT Industries open onto a courtyard planted with a giant aloe and two Madagascar palms. A Nordyne HVAC system embedded in the plinth helps the house keep a low profile. The siding is by James Hardie Building Products.
Raise the Roof Using a commercial roof in a residential project was a first for architect Michael Epstein. While similar systems are often covered, Epstein chose this long-span roof deck from Epic Metals for its beam-like interior face, which hides fastenings in its deep grooves, creating a flat-panel appearance.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
Benjamin Moore’s Tomato Red provides “punctuation” to the exterior. “That was the cheapest way to have that hot spark of color,” Pirman explains.

