The HiFi Console is a Bluetooth enabled mid-century inspired stereo console. Created by Department Chicago https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1240320326/the-modern-hifi-stereo-console/description
The HiFi Console is a Bluetooth enabled mid-century inspired stereo console. Created by Department Chicago www.kickstarter.com/pro...
Eiden record cabinet
Eiden record cabinet
A stone basin and a grid of mirror panes in a historic 1930s Paris flat. (Photo by Hotze Eisma)
A stone basin and a grid of mirror panes in a historic 1930s Paris flat. (Photo by Hotze Eisma)
“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”
“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
The kitchen has open storage and cabinets and an island made of plywood.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
Set cover photo