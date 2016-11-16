Residents will have access to beautifully designed indoor and outdoor lifestyle spaces that are ideal for entertaining, such as “The Fifty,” an approximately 13,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor lounge that flows seamlessly from the resort-style pool to the therapeutic yoga garden with sweeping city views, conference center and pool deck, as well as private dining areas—both inside and outside—that feature green spaces, barbecue grills, fireplaces, and a private screening room. In addition, the development offers cabanas, spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and the country’s first air-ready drone landing pad.
A two-bedroom model residence at TEN50 with city skyline views
A two-bedroom model residence at TEN50; Prices starting under $1M and up
A one-bedroom model residence at TEN50 in downtown Los Angeles (Courtesy Christopher Mayer Photography)
A two-bedroom model residence at TEN50 featuring vintage leathers and velvet and burnished bronze metals
Skyline view of TEN50 in Downtown Los Angeles - Located in South Park, in the center of iconic destinations such as The Orpheum Theater, Staples Center, L.A. Live and FIGat7th, the Los Angeles Convention Center, TEN50 is surrounded by world-class dining, entertainment and recreation.
