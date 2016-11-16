Residents will have access to beautifully designed indoor and outdoor lifestyle spaces that are ideal for entertaining, such as “The Fifty,” an approximately 13,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor lounge that flows seamlessly from the resort-style pool to the therapeutic yoga garden with sweeping city views, conference center and pool deck, as well as private dining areas—both inside and outside—that feature green spaces, barbecue grills, fireplaces, and a private screening room. In addition, the development offers cabanas, spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and the country’s first air-ready drone landing pad.