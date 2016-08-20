Imai House by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates The narrow profile of this home covers just over 750 square feet, but still manages to provide an airy environment. Photo provided by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
ALVAR AALTO Three-seater sofa, model no. 44, designed 1933. Photo: Phillips.
Mathematics Workbooks For Kids: As a kid, I loathed math and wonder if it was because of how it was presented to me... maybe, maybe not. To this day I think math workbooks have been cursed, the covers are terrible and unapproachable for kids who use them. So, I thought I'd try to create a cover series – I took an existing math book from my son, stripped it down to it's bare essentials and re-branded it. The end result where these friendly oversized workbooks with bold graphics and color. Self initiated project.
