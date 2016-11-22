The living room furniture sticks to a soothing palette. The sectional is by Gus, the brown leather Spring chair is by Cappellini, the silver side table is from Design Within Reach, the Glo Ball floor lamp by Jasper Morrison is from Flos, and the Bob tables are by Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau. A photograph by the architect rests on a credenza from ABC Home, the same source for the rug.