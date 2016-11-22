The Imhoffs saved money by serving as their own general contractor and doing much of the renovation work themselves.
Architects Sara and Jeremy Imhoff and their son Jonah use the renovated kitchen in their 1918 bungalow in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood.
Arches and gates criss-cross this 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in Wroclaw, Poland, right across the street from the city’s Opera House.
When Carlsen and Richardson moved from San Francisco to Sonoma, creating a space to entertain visitors was a priority; sliding glass doors by International Window Corporation provide a warm welcome.
Custom skylights by Berkeley’s DeFauw Design+Fabrication set above scissor trusses let in the sunlight.
Cutouts in the concrete slab floor allow for an indoor forest of taro, fig, and bamboo—and a subsurface drain connected to a perforated underground pipe slowly filters out excess moisture to the groundwater. The cabinets were custom designed by Nick Damner, while the refrigerator and dishwasher are by Thermador.
A custom white oak sliding door fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager opens to a guest room with a Bilge lounge chair by Uhuru.
Taking cues from the warmth of the setting sun, Brooklyn-based Workstead’s renovated a 1,800-square-foot Tribeca loft in an 1864 factory building. A timber palette and custom woodwork achieve a cozy feel throughout, and the architects tore out awkward interior partitions and dated finishes and exposed the building’s original fir joists to restore the loft’s open and airy feel. Oversized windows, a light color palette, and a minimalist design approach help pull natural light deep into the home while simultaneously directing views out toward the Hudson River.
By the entrance, silver curtains hide a the Poliform storage system.
The living room furniture sticks to a soothing palette. The sectional is by Gus, the brown leather Spring chair is by Cappellini, the silver side table is from Design Within Reach, the Glo Ball floor lamp by Jasper Morrison is from Flos, and the Bob tables are by Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau. A photograph by the architect rests on a credenza from ABC Home, the same source for the rug.
The airy living room features 12-foot ceilings, which drop to 8.5 feet in other areas of the apartment.
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
