Is it the love of design or the love for wine that turned this project into such a dear one? We'll say it's both!
Indurstrial meets eclectic in this small, but impressive wine bar, making it the future home of all provocative chats.
Black and white tiles add dramatic flair to the hallway that leads to the restrooms. The textural wood paneling found in the bar area wraps around one wall for continuity.
Restaurant Nominee; Superba Snack Bar (Venice, CA) designed by Reed Architectural Group & Design, Bitches. Photo by: Matt Duckor
For The Standard Grill in New York City, Roman and Williams designed stools that feature metal legs and wood seats.
Stable Cafe
Architect: Malcolm Davis Architecture
Location: San Francisco, California
The bar showcases many green products. The bar top, made at the 19 greek street gallery, is fashioned from recycled glass, and the chairs, from both Out of the Dark and Studio deForm, are fashioned from upcycled material.
Another view of the bar, showcasing the recycled-glass bar top. Designer Chris Duffy made the bar tables against the wall.
Aelfie X Studio Proba | Rug Collection
Shipping containers are the building blocks of this residence tucked away in the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California.