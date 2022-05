Crafted from rich teak, the Fionia Folding Stool is a practical accent piece that can be used as a side table or, in a pinch, an extra place to sit. The stool is constructed with hinges so it is easy to fold and transport to a new location, or put away in storage. The clean design of the stool allows it to blend in to a variety of spaces, both indoors and out. Also available in a black finish.