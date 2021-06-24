David and Mayuko Lai’s Japanese-inspired home hides technology, doors, and storage space with smart solutions.
David and Mayuko Lai’s Japanese-inspired home hides technology, doors, and storage space with smart solutions.
Tiny homes have officially become a thing—and these woodsy getaways will make you want to downsize ASAP.
Tiny homes have officially become a thing—and these woodsy getaways will make you want to downsize ASAP.
Prefab house in Muskö, Sweden
Prefab house in Muskö, Sweden
Set cover photo