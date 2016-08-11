An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
Set cover photo