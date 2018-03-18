In summer, trees help to filter out some of the heat during the warmer days.
In summer, trees help to filter out some of the heat during the warmer days.
After: A peek inside the beautifully restored, modernized abode.
After: A peek inside the beautifully restored, modernized abode.
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Set cover photo