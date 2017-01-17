Hût Architecture remade this 4,500-square-foot mid-century bungalow, nicknamed Starvecrow Cottage, by retaining the footprint of the existing house while adding floor-to-ceiling windows to the rear and various skylights brings the outstanding landscape closer and fills the home with light.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
Luxe Carafe by Jeremy Pyles for Niche Modern, $145 Handblown curves and smoked glass options make this carafe, and its lid that can double as cup, a no-brainer for outdoor entertaining.
The glass-and-polyester Delta table, designed by Barber Osgerby in 2008, from $2,090 at Established & Sons.
The new Sander Table, which consists of a handblown conical base affixed to a hardened glass top using ultraviolet cured adhesive. The table is available in two sizes, exclusively through Svenskt Tenn.
Massproductions celebrated its one-year anniversary by launching a side table made entirely of glass. According to designer Chsis Martin, “the Sander Table is an experiment in purity.” A thick hardened glass top is fitted on a glass cone, creating a pared down, elegant, and nearly transparent piece. Far from what the design studio’s name, Massproductions, implies, the cone base is mouth-blown at a Swedish glassworks known for its long tradition of handcrafted glass. The Sander table is being sold in Sweden exclusively at the Svenskt Tenn store in Stockholm. Unfortunately Massproductions is not currently distributing the table outside of Sweden.
