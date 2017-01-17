Massproductions celebrated its one-year anniversary by launching a side table made entirely of glass. According to designer Chsis Martin, “the Sander Table is an experiment in purity.” A thick hardened glass top is fitted on a glass cone, creating a pared down, elegant, and nearly transparent piece. Far from what the design studio’s name, Massproductions, implies, the cone base is mouth-blown at a Swedish glassworks known for its long tradition of handcrafted glass. The Sander table is being sold in Sweden exclusively at the Svenskt Tenn store in Stockholm. Unfortunately Massproductions is not currently distributing the table outside of Sweden.