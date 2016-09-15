Hints of the interior wood palette are visible from outside the house, creating a rich edge for the corrugated metal facade. Perforations in the metal near the sleeping quarters help bring extra light inside and cast elegant patterns in shadow.
Out on the deck, Pascal enjoys some relaxed time with their dog, taking a breather in a bit of shade while sun streams across the meadow.
Pascal poses on the threshold of the living room, which can be closed off with a translucent pocket door, yet still take advantage of the light that pours in from all sides.
The front deck, invisible from the road, is an extension of the wood paneling in the main living space.
UrbanLab designed the circuit board–like lighting fixtures in the living area.