This sloping site needed a level patio space, but we didn't want to add retaining walls everywhere. A low wall to the left retains the left side; planted areas behind and to the right allow adjustments on the far side, backed up with mixed material seat walls. The wall to the right is a neighbor's house and could not be touched (or painted). The solution: "paint" plant shadows using the lighting system so the wall would not look so blank, at least not at night. The lawn in the gaps between the pavers is synthetic and works as part of a drainage system.