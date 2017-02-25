Computer rendering of future pool, spa and other elements.
Computer rendering of future pool, spa and other elements.
Illustration of spa planter and steps
Illustration of spa planter and steps
View from sitting area to covered patio / outdoor kitchen
View from sitting area to covered patio / outdoor kitchen
This dining area sits in front of the house, breaking the rule of private dining. People eat, interact with the neighbors and gain valuable outdoor living space.
This dining area sits in front of the house, breaking the rule of private dining. People eat, interact with the neighbors and gain valuable outdoor living space.
Aeoniums make great splashes in the garden. This is Aeonium 'Sunburst'. It's a bit picky to get established, preferring filtered sun. It also does not tolerate frost - but it's very happy in this Los Angeles garden. Other aeoniums come in very dark colors, almost black - or shade from dark to lighter in the center. Since they're succuelents, they take little water and thrive in pots. Combine with blue chalk sticks or Eriogonum 'Theodore Payne' (you may need to trim the eriogonum around the other plants).
Aeoniums make great splashes in the garden. This is Aeonium 'Sunburst'. It's a bit picky to get established, preferring filtered sun. It also does not tolerate frost - but it's very happy in this Los Angeles garden. Other aeoniums come in very dark colors, almost black - or shade from dark to lighter in the center. Since they're succuelents, they take little water and thrive in pots. Combine with blue chalk sticks or Eriogonum 'Theodore Payne' (you may need to trim the eriogonum around the other plants).
Artichoke agave (Agave parryi). Yes, it still has spines, but it stays relatively small and won't overwhelm your garden. As long as it's in full sun, you'll get the full artichoke effect with tightly clustered leaves. In shadier spaces, the plants will open up. You can combine these with blue or green chalk sticks (Senecio), and ghost plant (Graptopetalum) for a study in chalky blues and greens, or mix with native penstemons, Pozo Blue sage and red buckwheat (Eriogonum grande rubescens) where the agaves can be either massed or used as accents.
Artichoke agave (Agave parryi). Yes, it still has spines, but it stays relatively small and won't overwhelm your garden. As long as it's in full sun, you'll get the full artichoke effect with tightly clustered leaves. In shadier spaces, the plants will open up. You can combine these with blue or green chalk sticks (Senecio), and ghost plant (Graptopetalum) for a study in chalky blues and greens, or mix with native penstemons, Pozo Blue sage and red buckwheat (Eriogonum grande rubescens) where the agaves can be either massed or used as accents.
Eriogonum 'Theodore Payne'. Bold accent plants need something neutral to set them off. This plant does the trick nicely. It stays low, does interesting things with flowers (good for local insects) and is native right here in Los Angeles. It will crawl around whatever else you plant, and might need an occasional bit of trimming so it doesn't overwhelm the accent plant. Combine with Agave parryi, Opuntia santa-rita (watch out for spines!), aloes, puyas, yuccas and other bold plants with a form and foliage contrast that will be accented by the fine texture of this buckwheat. Great features: it needs very little water, stays low and spreads well.
Eriogonum 'Theodore Payne'. Bold accent plants need something neutral to set them off. This plant does the trick nicely. It stays low, does interesting things with flowers (good for local insects) and is native right here in Los Angeles. It will crawl around whatever else you plant, and might need an occasional bit of trimming so it doesn't overwhelm the accent plant. Combine with Agave parryi, Opuntia santa-rita (watch out for spines!), aloes, puyas, yuccas and other bold plants with a form and foliage contrast that will be accented by the fine texture of this buckwheat. Great features: it needs very little water, stays low and spreads well.
Echeverrias. These are better in pots, but a small collection can add a lot of interest to a patio. These don't like frost, and some don't even like the occasional cold, wet winter in Los Angeles. Once they get through the winter, they tend to recover their previous splendor by summer. They can be moved to a more protected location - a bright spot under eaves on the south side of the house, but we prefer to let them go through their cycle - moving pots is a lot of work!
Echeverrias. These are better in pots, but a small collection can add a lot of interest to a patio. These don't like frost, and some don't even like the occasional cold, wet winter in Los Angeles. Once they get through the winter, they tend to recover their previous splendor by summer. They can be moved to a more protected location - a bright spot under eaves on the south side of the house, but we prefer to let them go through their cycle - moving pots is a lot of work!
A two element seat wall brings the ipe used elsewhere into a new space, and breaks up the linearity of the wall. Bronze path lights echo the color of the wood. The plants behind - variegated flax lilies and a South African rush - cast shadows on the adjacent neighbor's wall.
A two element seat wall brings the ipe used elsewhere into a new space, and breaks up the linearity of the wall. Bronze path lights echo the color of the wood. The plants behind - variegated flax lilies and a South African rush - cast shadows on the adjacent neighbor's wall.
The wall to the left is part of a charcoal heated cooking device. The other is a seat wall so everyone can gather around the fire and chat while meals are prepared. Paving is crushed rock over a cellular containment grid to keep the surface firm yet allow water to flow into the soil.
The wall to the left is part of a charcoal heated cooking device. The other is a seat wall so everyone can gather around the fire and chat while meals are prepared. Paving is crushed rock over a cellular containment grid to keep the surface firm yet allow water to flow into the soil.
This mid-century modern home received a face lift along with the new landscape. Two similar tones of paint subtly separate planes of the house. A new entry door with an intercom system controls access to the patio, improving privacy and security. Lighting built into the entry path guides visitors to the entry at night - along with lights mounted on the wall. The gravel strip at bottom left is part of an underground sump that takes drainage from the patio and gets it into the soil instead of dumping it in the gutter. Behind, a steel structure covers an outdoor kitchen and small patio ornamented with a kinetic sculpture.
This mid-century modern home received a face lift along with the new landscape. Two similar tones of paint subtly separate planes of the house. A new entry door with an intercom system controls access to the patio, improving privacy and security. Lighting built into the entry path guides visitors to the entry at night - along with lights mounted on the wall. The gravel strip at bottom left is part of an underground sump that takes drainage from the patio and gets it into the soil instead of dumping it in the gutter. Behind, a steel structure covers an outdoor kitchen and small patio ornamented with a kinetic sculpture.
Detail of galvanized structure and shadow panels. The warm color comes from the outdoor fireplace's flames reflecting on the metal. It shimmers with the flames, putting the structure and fire in harmony.
Detail of galvanized structure and shadow panels. The warm color comes from the outdoor fireplace's flames reflecting on the metal. It shimmers with the flames, putting the structure and fire in harmony.
There's an olive grove to the left for playing pétanque. The raised beds are both dividers and seat walls. The pool and lawn area for play are the only moderate water use areas on the site, and the pool has an automatic cover to limit evaporation. The rest of the garden uses California native plants mixed with water-saving Mediterranean species to keep the water bill reasonable. Contained hedge bamboo rises behind the pool to create a privacy screen and block views to adjacent homes.
There's an olive grove to the left for playing pétanque. The raised beds are both dividers and seat walls. The pool and lawn area for play are the only moderate water use areas on the site, and the pool has an automatic cover to limit evaporation. The rest of the garden uses California native plants mixed with water-saving Mediterranean species to keep the water bill reasonable. Contained hedge bamboo rises behind the pool to create a privacy screen and block views to adjacent homes.
Shimmer and rust. The shade structure was galvanized off site and assembled here over the patio. A sister structure covers a dining patio toward the rear of the garden. Laser-cut panels leave circles of light on the ground and adjacent walls. The fire feature is a linear burner faced with corten steel. The upright steel reflects heat back on to guests seated in an outdoor lounge. Planting is minimalist: sedges and rushes, and whatever else can resist the dogs.
Shimmer and rust. The shade structure was galvanized off site and assembled here over the patio. A sister structure covers a dining patio toward the rear of the garden. Laser-cut panels leave circles of light on the ground and adjacent walls. The fire feature is a linear burner faced with corten steel. The upright steel reflects heat back on to guests seated in an outdoor lounge. Planting is minimalist: sedges and rushes, and whatever else can resist the dogs.
The client wanted an industrial chic look, so we used gabion walls to separate spaces. Plantings soften the walls in places, but in others the look is reinforced with corten and galvanized steel.
The client wanted an industrial chic look, so we used gabion walls to separate spaces. Plantings soften the walls in places, but in others the look is reinforced with corten and galvanized steel.
This sloping site needed a level patio space, but we didn't want to add retaining walls everywhere. A low wall to the left retains the left side; planted areas behind and to the right allow adjustments on the far side, backed up with mixed material seat walls. The wall to the right is a neighbor's house and could not be touched (or painted). The solution: "paint" plant shadows using the lighting system so the wall would not look so blank, at least not at night. The lawn in the gaps between the pavers is synthetic and works as part of a drainage system.
This sloping site needed a level patio space, but we didn't want to add retaining walls everywhere. A low wall to the left retains the left side; planted areas behind and to the right allow adjustments on the far side, backed up with mixed material seat walls. The wall to the right is a neighbor's house and could not be touched (or painted). The solution: "paint" plant shadows using the lighting system so the wall would not look so blank, at least not at night. The lawn in the gaps between the pavers is synthetic and works as part of a drainage system.
Set cover photo