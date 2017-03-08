Dufner organized the studio by using furniture and rugs to divide it into zones for different functions. In the dining area, the floor is fumed oak—a technique that incorporates the use of ammonia to deepen the wood’s color and bring out the grain. A pair of Grass-Seated chairs by Nakashima Studio surround a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Casa Escribenta
Lambeth Marsh House
“The new house has really liberated Matthew. My goal is that he will have access to everything by one means or another.” —Ed Slattery, resident
The materials palette is similarly restrained, making the only natural piece of wood in the house—the almost 14-foot-long walnut slab in the kitchen—really stand out. "If there was wood everywhere it would lose its gravitas," notes Chris.
Designed by Taliesin student Dave Frazee, the Miner's Shelter in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a 45-square-foot dwelling that responds to its harsh desert environment with a special metal cover that keeps it shaded at all times. Copyright Nathan Rist.
Olson Kundig Architects created Studhorse in Washington's remote Methow Valley as four structures oriented around a central courtyard, each positioned to best enjoy the surrounding vistas in all four seasons.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Set in Washington's remote Methow Valley, the Studhorse House rests on a 20-acre site that is nestled in the northern portion of the 60-mile long glacial valley. The buildings are arranged to frame carefully composed views of the surrounding Studhorse Ridge and Pearrygin Lake. Design Principal, Tom Kundig.
Cabins from around the world
