Muji's wooden pre-fab hut, made primarily of timber.
Muji's wooden pre-fab hut, made primarily of timber.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Set cover photo