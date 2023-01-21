SubscribeSign In
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
An open shelf displays the couple’s glassware collection.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
Off-the-shelf tongue-and-groove pine siding was used for the walls and ceiling. Vaulted spaces make the small footprints feel larger.
Off-the-shelf tongue-and-groove pine siding was used for the walls and ceiling. Vaulted spaces make the small footprints feel larger.
The angle of the custom range hood creates, in negative space, the same trapezoidal shape as the exterior. Cabinets are IKEA with custom-painted fronts.
The angle of the custom range hood creates, in negative space, the same trapezoidal shape as the exterior. Cabinets are IKEA with custom-painted fronts.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
Kenter Powder Room
Kenter Powder Room
Dining Area
Dining Area
Main Bathroom
Main Bathroom
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Kitchen and dining pod
Kitchen and dining pod
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kids Bedroom
Kids Bedroom
Kitchen
Kitchen
Primary Bedroom
Primary Bedroom
Living Room
Living Room

9 more saves