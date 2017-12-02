An open kitchen concept connects the wood fired oven with the communal dining room.
Whether guests choose to browse Jackson’s historic downtown, hit the slopes at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, or explore Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park, Anvil Hotel is a cozy home base worthy of any modern traveler.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design updated a split-level ranch house in Portland by introducing a clean white palette and vintage furnishings.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
The exuberant results of Hertz’s design are visible from the street. Giant birds
of paradise, king palms, and bamboo tower above the fence. The Balinese long building, seen on the far left, is almost nautical; on the right, the original house’s rammed-earth entry wall frames its concrete layers.
Dotted by potted plants and lined with a simple iron gate, Casa Tuscania’s back patio aims to exist harmoniously with the wild environment just beyond.
Cisco and George Gorrow first moved to Bali to raise a family before George was pulled back the to the U.S. for work. By the time they returned, the area around their land had been developed, so instead of the quiet homestead they had originally envisioned, they tackled their dream of owning an island restaurant and lodgings.
At the entrance, Bruce is joined by his son, Sozé, and dog, Izzy. The 1940s shingled cottage was renovated by architectural designer Randall Recinos, designer Brian Paquette, and contractor Dylan Conrad.
A bridge links the living area to the kitchen.
“Durability drove the selection of metal panels,” Schaer says of the home’s industrial exterior. Manufactured by AEP SPAN from corrugated cladding, it looks like zinc but costs significantly less. It also contrasts nicely with the natural siding and trim. “All of the wood inside and out is Douglas Fir, the predominant wood species in the northwest,” Schaer explains.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
Agricultural buildings inspire a remote getaway in eastern Canada.
Caterpillar House
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
Fusion Landscape Design worked with PATH to remake the backyard into a grown-up playground. Under the stairwell sits a tiny custom cedar sauna and an outdoor shower—just a literal hop, skip, and jump away from the sprawling in-ground eight-by-ten-foot hot tub. Down three short stairs, Gloster’s Elan dining table from Design Within Reach is surrounded by Spark chairs by Don Chadwick for Knoll and a built-in fire pit and DCS grill by Fisher & Paykel—all resting on a smooth surface of bluestone pavers.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Moreland House
These initiatives on state ballots will decide questions about rent control, property tax, and urban development.
Photography by Matthew Millman
A custom table surrounded by NET’s Museo chairs and poplar stools provides a space for the Sarmiento Tovo boys, Manuel, 5, and Julián, 3, to play with the toys their mother makes.