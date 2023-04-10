SubscribeSign In
The home's floor-to-celing windows and sliding doors are by Pella. When weather allows, the Odess family pushes them open, allowing for entertaining flow and genuine indoor-outdoor living.
The home's floor-to-celing windows and sliding doors are by Pella. When weather allows, the Odess family pushes them open, allowing for entertaining flow and genuine indoor-outdoor living.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.