The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look.
-
North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A combination of Alumilex and Marvin windows dot the exterior of a pitched-roof house in North Hatley, Quebec, designed by Lee and Macgillivray Architecture Studio (LAMAS).
-
Stevens Addition Floor Plan
A Existing Entry
B Existing Living Room
C Bridge Connector
D Bedroom
E Bathroom
F Study
G Enclosed Deck
The project’s chief designer Liu Kai and his team reconstructed the first floor to better connect it with its formerly isolated interior courtyard.
Because of its narrow site and messy interior layout, the original apartment was dark and cramped.
The Element House also features eight balconies, two of which (seen left) border the living area.
LABhaus Floor Plan
A Deck
B Pool
C Great Room
D Kitchen
E Laundry Room
F Bathroom
G Guest Room
The horizontal detailing for the rain screen reinterprets the clapboard cladding of the old house.
The aluminum sliding glass door system, manufactured by Solar Innovations, comprises five seamless panels that meet at the corner.
The addition, which was built offsite save for the sliding glass door system, includes an outdoor shower and a 500-square-foot covered loggia.
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
This minimalist Belgian kitchen extends its marble backsplash up the height of the wall to give the open space a greater feeling of enclosure.
A cooktop and refrigerator from Gaggenau, Bulthaup cabinets, a Miele oven, and an Asko dishwasher outfit the all-white kitchen, which is located on the entry-level floor.
The living room, office, and kitchen are sunken into the concrete floor, providing delineation in the open plan.
-
Cupertino, California
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The Neils House is the only Wright-designed home built with marble walls.
Rooted in Usonian design principles, the home's living room, dining area, kitchen, and maid's quarters are located in the "active" wing, while the three bedrooms and two bathrooms are housed in the second wing.
This stunning property features unique marble masonry—an element not found in any other Frank Lloyd Wright home.
The Neils House overlooks the area's serene Cedar Lake, as well as a wooded swath of city-owned parkland.
This voluminous cabin in Austin, Quebec, has a sharply pitched roof and a bright and lofty interior that strikes surprising contrast to its austere, angular exterior.