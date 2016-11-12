Subscribe to Dwell
Maziar Behrooz designed this container studio set amid lush trees.
Studio H:T designed this shipping container home on Nederland, Colorado.
Shipping containers are the building blocks of this residence tucked away in the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California.
This three-bedroom home in Lille, France, is made up of eight stacked containers.
