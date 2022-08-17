Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
The west-facing facade of the detached garage and ADU. This structure anchors the east side of the property and creates a courtyard between itself and the main house.
The west-facing facade of the detached garage and ADU. This structure anchors the east side of the property and creates a courtyard between itself and the main house.
Stuth and Shelton's bedroom.
Stuth and Shelton's bedroom.
The back view of the
The back view of the