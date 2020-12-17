Dwell executive editor Jenny Xie surveys the view from one of the Lew House’s balconies.
Florentino hired a local woodworker to create wood-paneled slated walls out of Angelique wood, mimicking a type of decor common in midcentury homes. The elephant stool is a cherrywood Eames: "It's one of my favorite things."
Gene Leedy's unusually concrete double T construction makes the house stand out on its block, and provides an extended 7 feet of indoor/outdoor living space.
A Herman Miller chicklet sofa (foreground) and a Saarinen by Knoll dining table with Eames' DCM plywood chairs are clearly at home in this authentic midcentury modern abode.
The living room as it connects to the dining area.
The light-filled, park-facing parlor is filled with ornate turn-of-the-century details.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Throughout the 14 years of owning the home, Hartig has revamped it into an airy, artistic oasis. The all-white ceilings, walls, and floors serve as a crisp backdrop for bright art and boldly upholstered furniture. A mirrored fireplace in the living room reflects the eclectic designs.
The living space is bright and airy thanks to the vaulted wood-beamed ceiling and clerestory windows.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Previously, a bedroom had been added to connect to the living room, behind the fireplace, creating an awkward gap. The firm gave life to the space by turning into a courtyard with plantings. “It was a weird dead space,” says Avalon. “But, I think it’s turned into something artistic and picturesque that encapsulates the whole feeling of the house.”
Another view of the bedroom showing the entrance from the hallway staircase, as well as a large pass-through leading to the rest of the master suite.
The front façade received fresh white paint and new landscaping. The blue door was painted "Flaming Torch" from Behr, a vibrant orange.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
A street view of the low-slung compound.
A statement fireplace with a copper hood separates the living room from the dining room.
Morrison's dressing room features pink cement tiles from Bay Area company Cle Tiles. The screens were actually designed to match the tiles.
Morrison and her two greyhounds pose with her brother and roommate, Michael Anthony Morrison—an artist who is also responsible for much of her art collection.
For more than 70 years, claims have persisted, without much evidence, that a home in Portland, Oregon, is a lost work by Frank Lloyd Wright. Regardless of authorship, the structure—a flat-roofed, cedar and glass ranch—endures as a sterling example of postwar American architecture. Its recessed entryway features panes of translucent glass.
Built with a steel frame, the Frost House features panels of styrofoam between aluminum sheets for the exterior walls and styrofoam between plywood for the roof and floors. Bold, primary colors accentuate its geometric form. Shortly after Karen Valentine and Bob Coscarelli purchased the home in 2016, they began to unearth nuggets of information about its pedigree. Their realtor had provided a brochure that identified the prefab as designed by architect Emil Tessin for the now-defunct Alside Homes Corporation based out of Akron, Ohio, which had held a patent for the structure’s aluminum paneling. Their new neighbors provided a stack of Alside Homes sales materials, floor plans of various models, and even a script that had been written for salespeople during home tours. They determined that the Frost House had been a sales model for the company, and that Tessin had been the son of Emil Albert Tessin, the legal guardian of Florence Knoll.
The goal was to be able to squeeze a full bathroom, kitchen, living room, storage, as well as a sleeping space that would accommodate a king-sized bed into the cabin's original tiny footprint.
This 1954 post-and-beam residence in Glendale, California, has undergone a considered renovation by Levitt Halsey Design and award-winning architect David Levitt.
More than just lodging, Native also offers a cafe and parlor lounge for co-working, a bar and kitchen that serves craft cocktails and cuisine by executive chef Virginia Pharr, and a 3,500-square-foot, multipurpose event space.
To revive the original architects’ vision, studioWTA restored a four-foot roof overhang above a wall of La Cantina sliders. The shade helps limit solar gain, while a pool by Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture provides respite on sweltering summer days.
