Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In

Saves

View All
Field + Supply takes place at the Black Barn in High Falls, New York. Brad Ford, the event's organizer sought to feature designers who produce modern forms using traditional techniques as well as retailers who offer expertly curated shops. The Commons, whose pieces are shown here, specializes in selling housewares made in the USA. "In my experience, design fairs sometimes take themselves a little too serious," Ford says. "I thought it would be fun to shake things up a bit, but still have an amazing group of makers who are incredibly talented and well respected in the area of design."
Field + Supply takes place at the Black Barn in High Falls, New York. Brad Ford, the event's organizer sought to feature designers who produce modern forms using traditional techniques as well as retailers who offer expertly curated shops. The Commons, whose pieces are shown here, specializes in selling housewares made in the USA. "In my experience, design fairs sometimes take themselves a little too serious," Ford says. "I thought it would be fun to shake things up a bit, but still have an amazing group of makers who are incredibly talented and well respected in the area of design."
Royal Grammar School Chained Library in Guildford, England-Established in the early 1500s, the Royal Grammar School contains one of few remaining examples of the practice of chaining books to shelves. This allowed important or particularly useful books to be placed in communal areas for public perusal rather than locked away, paving the way for the public library system. Now the Headmaster's Study, the Chained Library holds books that date back to the late 1400s, including two early editions of Sir Isaac Newton's Principia. Photo: traceyp3031
Royal Grammar School Chained Library in Guildford, England-Established in the early 1500s, the Royal Grammar School contains one of few remaining examples of the practice of chaining books to shelves. This allowed important or particularly useful books to be placed in communal areas for public perusal rather than locked away, paving the way for the public library system. Now the Headmaster's Study, the Chained Library holds books that date back to the late 1400s, including two early editions of Sir Isaac Newton's Principia. Photo: traceyp3031
Entirely off the grid, the house is powered by four photovoltaic panels that supply electricity to lights, small appliances, and water pumps.
Entirely off the grid, the house is powered by four photovoltaic panels that supply electricity to lights, small appliances, and water pumps.
A detail of the brass plates and chains.
A detail of the brass plates and chains.