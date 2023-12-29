Field + Supply takes place at the Black Barn in High Falls, New York. Brad Ford, the event's organizer sought to feature designers who produce modern forms using traditional techniques as well as retailers who offer expertly curated shops. The Commons, whose pieces are shown here, specializes in selling housewares made in the USA. "In my experience, design fairs sometimes take themselves a little too serious," Ford says. "I thought it would be fun to shake things up a bit, but still have an amazing group of makers who are incredibly talented and well respected in the area of design."