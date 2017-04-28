great room
Set in a 1970s Brutalism residence by Brazilian architect Wladimir Alves de Souzain, and located the heart of Santa Teresa in Rio, Chez Georges is a nine bedroom hillside house with soaring ceilings and a music studio that overlooks the Brazilian rainforest
Cocooned by the jungles along the Mexican Caribbean coast, Papaya Playa Project offers the best of both forest and sea. The design of this eco-friendly resort hotel uses “Chukum”, a traditional Mayan building technique that keeps interiors cool.
ABC Carpet & Home Clear Ice Chandelier. Photo Courtesy of ABC Carpet & Home
Mews Industrial by Barber & Osgerby for Mutina, $20–50 per square foot With palette names like Fog, Pigeon, and Soot, the porcelain stoneware—rendered in versatile chevron, rectangular, and square shapes—reflects London’s landscape.
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
A touch of nostalgia marks the upstairs home office, furnished with several vintage pieces: a teak Danish dresser, a Hans Wegner armchair, and Jo Hammerborg’s 1962 Orient pendant, made from a copper shade with rosewood detailing.
A photograph by Phil Schaafsma highlights the ergonomic design of the chair.
A wicker sectional from Target and a custom fire table that Todd designed sit under Sunbrella shade sails.
The family shares one main bathroom, which is outfitted with Vipp’s new line of products: 982 bath furniture, a 906 faucet, and a 992 mirror. The shower sports a Raindance Connect showerhead by Hansgrohe, and there is a wall-mounted toilet by Villeroy & Boch. The Nomad light fixture is from Modular Lighting Instruments, and the floors are topped with ceramic tiles by LaFaenza.
A free-flowing, open-plan dining and living area is built of local Dahoma wood and has sliding screens and jalousie windows to allow cross ventilation in the hot climate.
Inside, a suspended staircase rises up past the couple’s bookcase over a well-lit seating nook. Aalto stools by Artek join Eames molded plywood dining chairs by Herman Miller to give an especially modern touch to the kitchen.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
In 1968, Danish architect and designer Arne Jacobsen designed the 112 faucet and mixer series and a line of in-wall accessories for Vola. In 2014, the Danish company updated the classic design by adding a deep copper finish.
In this modern renovation of a 200-year-old farmhouse, Tom Givone installed a tub in the master bath from Produits Neptune's Zen series, then clad it in planks salvaged from the demolition of the original farmhouse. Contrasting the contemporary fixtures is a 19th-century French chandelier. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
The adjoining master bathroom is connected by mirrored pocket door with bronze trim at the frame. The graphic space features a Kaldewei tub, Domus tiles, and Dornbracht faucets and fixtures. A marble vanity top and medicine cabinet sit against the far wall; a compact wood bench slides smartly under the vanity.
Pieter Weijnen’s brand of maritime modernism brings a touch of magic to Amsterdam’s Steigereiland, where the architect built his family’s home. The "floating" staircase is actually supported by steel rods hidden within each step. Photo by: Hertha Hurnaus
Stainless-steel cables along the stairs function as a second railing without blocking views through the adjacent windows.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
In this renovated midcentury in Seattle, the living room’s fireplace has been powder-coated orange to complement the vintage furnishings, including a test bomb discovered at an antiques mall.
Central to the living room is a pair of George Mulhauser for Plycraft chairs. The adjacent dining room sports a Galaxy chandelier from Rejuvenation, a custom table, and Gideon Kramer Ion chairs.
