Go Modular SIP Homes specializes in a hybrid construction method that combines two exciting technologies: the SIP (or Structural Insulated Panel) industry, and the factory-built, modular home industry, creating net zero-ready, modular homes for the 21st century. Their homes boast deep savings in utility bills because of wall construction with an R-value of 40, true R40 to -80 in the roof, and almost zero air infiltration. The company was established in 1986 and have since built over 1,000 homes to date. For one of their lines of homes, Go Modular SIP Homes has partnered up with Long Island's well-known architect, Laszlo Kiss of ASAP House, who specializes in modern modular designs.