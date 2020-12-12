This elevated prefab cabin along the Chilean Andes has a buffer zone that helps protect it against harsh climatic conditions. The 1,033-square-foot Casa R opens up to a "chiflonera," an intermediate space between the interior and exterior commonly found in Patagonian homes.
At every turn, the dwelling stays connected to the environment.
entrance
The entry features a custom-made floating bench. Hooks were added for convenience, as the mudroom would be the main point of entry after a day spent on the slopes.
The gabled volumes, angled outward and slightly cantilevered, capture commanding views through giant windows framed in sapele mahogany (below). Marlene recalls the first snowfall at the house.
In back, the swimming pool abuts a steep drop-off.
The owners have a wall of reverse-painted glass in the kitchen so they can gaze at the trees as they cook. The faucet is by Brizo.
The communal area enjoys a close connection to the outdoors through a Duratherm lift-roll door. Beneath artworks by Christopher Flach, Cherner armchairs are paired with a Tulip table from Knoll.
The house sits on a wooded three-acre site encircled by state-owned land.
Duratherm windows paint the black brick wall of the staircase with sunlight.
When Marlene and E. Dale Adkins’s home of 22 years, a 1960s ranch house in Greenspring Valley, Maryland, was lost in a fire in 2013, the couple vowed to rebuild. Finished last year, their new home is covered in dark slate shingles for the sides and roof, Cor-Ten steel accents, and charred cedar for the gable fronts.
Bluestone slabs lead across a pair of reflecting ponds to the sapele mahogany front door.
The residence was designed by Baltimore-based architecture firm Ziger/Snead and built by Blackhorse Construction. Its living room features chairs by A. Rudin and a daybed and sofa by Bright Chair.
Go Modular SIP Homes specializes in a hybrid construction method that combines two exciting technologies: the SIP (or Structural Insulated Panel) industry, and the factory-built, modular home industry, creating net zero-ready, modular homes for the 21st century. Their homes boast deep savings in utility bills because of wall construction with an R-value of 40, true R40 to -80 in the roof, and almost zero air infiltration. The company was established in 1986 and have since built over 1,000 homes to date. For one of their lines of homes, Go Modular SIP Homes has partnered up with Long Island's well-known architect, Laszlo Kiss of ASAP House, who specializes in modern modular designs.
The Acorn Deck House Company specializes in prefabricated, custom homes that are manufactured in major components, which are then meticulously precut and detailed for tight tolerances and an accurate fit. They even make proprietary millwork—including mahogany entry doors, mahogany windows and sliding glass doors, stair and rail systems, and trim styles. The company, established in 1947, has built over 20,000 homes from Maine to California, Israel to Japan.
Since 2005, Turkel Design has been creating prefabricated homes with a distinctly modern, contemporary design. Their Axiom series of prefab houses, launched in 2015, offers 11 distinct designs, starting at around $800,000.
The Cozumel tiny home is a mobile dwelling with a luminous interior.
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
Jenesys Buildings offers three different houses that are designed to comply with Vancouver’s laneway housing regulations.
Casa Ti is a single-story home that’s designed with energy efficiency in mind.
Wedge by Wheelhaus
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
One North Face tent sits atop a deck; another caps the main building, which contains a kitchen and dining area. Photo by: Dean Kaufman
