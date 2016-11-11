White tile and black fixtures form a striking contrast in another bath.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The kitchen—a customized version of the Dada Tivalì kitchen, designed by Dante Bonuccelli, with a Hi-Line6 hood and island—was imaged as a white monolith that can be hidden behind doors tucked within the framework.
Soothing hues ranging from white to gray pair with warm woods throughout the residence. The dining area feature Who chairs by Rodolfo Dordoni.