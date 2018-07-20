The walls were covered in raw lime plaster, and modern, flush paneling in rough, cross-sawn limed oak wraps around the interior walls to form cabinets, doors, and dado rails.
The antique Norwegian log burners in the living room are framed within semicircular hearths made of radial clay bricks.
Inspired by their travels to Morocco, where they got married, the couple chose Moroccan clay tiles for the ground floor and spread an assortment of Moroccan rugs across the original wooden floors.
Lush plants and cool shades of blue and green bring a little nature into this chic, urban home.
