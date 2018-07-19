Wooden slats inserted in the stone shell hint at the stripped-down, more modern interior, while also creating privacy and protection from the sun.
Wooden slats inserted in the stone shell hint at the stripped-down, more modern interior, while also creating privacy and protection from the sun.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
Set cover photo