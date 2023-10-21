SubscribeSign In
The unit boasts plenty of storage, with closets, cubbies, and cabinets tucked away all around the fold-out bed and table.
The unit boasts plenty of storage, with closets, cubbies, and cabinets tucked away all around the fold-out bed and table.
The front porch is surrounded by 3D-print planters, a hint as the construction method for the house itself.
The front porch is surrounded by 3D-print planters, a hint as the construction method for the house itself.
Each CABN model is made of a timber structure that sits upon a steel-frame foundation.
Each CABN model is made of a timber structure that sits upon a steel-frame foundation.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.