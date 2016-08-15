Wilson said the app would help her work with clients without having to build a 3D-version of their homes, which takes much longer.
A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
The ENSAMBLE Project, as the system is known, includes smaller panels for subdividing desks. Perforations allow office accessories to be hung within easy reach, like a pegboard.
Pricing is not yet available for ENSAMBLE, but a single board of cholguán retails for about $5. By keeping assembly simply and using glue to join the system, the Andes House hopes to make it a cost-effective solution for the office and beyond.