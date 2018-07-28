Beside reduced construction time, SysHaus provides homeowners with a truly sustainable home that arrives at its site 95-percent ready for assembly.
The architects say that the mirrored finish hasn't caused any problems with the local wildlife.
Board-formed concrete retaining walls double as ramps from the deck to the garden’s highest point.
With input from her clients, Barensfeld used a computer to generate the circular patterns that were carved into a pair of Cor-Ten steel screens with a water-jet cutter. The perforations allow light and the green of the surrounding Koi bamboo to filter into the space while preserving privacy.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
The flat roof feature deep overhangs to shield the interior from solar heat gain.
All three flat-roofed buildings are clad in weathering steel expanded metal rainscreens, while floor-to-ceiling operable glass walls bring the outdoors in.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
Three-hundred thread count sheets provide a good night's sleep, while rain showers and Grapefruit Sage products from the onsite spa contribute to a pampered experience.
Formerly the site of a French polishing company in the 20th century, this building in Clerkenwell, London, was converted by Chris Dyson Architects in 2015 into a residence with an expanded basement and triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage.
