A ceramic soaking tub is paired with an antique wooden stool found in a local market.
A Genesis GV80 sits in the driveway of the Laurel Hills residence, ready to take the family further into nature.
Entry to Driveway: Covered path
The Church Residence in Michigan City, Indiana, is topped with a generous porch equipped with a hot tub and solar sail shades fabricated by Covers Unlimited.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Off-the-shelf materials—such as the tiles and simple faucets in the main bathroom—were selected to help manage the budget.
Casey Brown Architecture designed the Hart House, a modern update to the one-room Australian beach shack that overlooks Great Mackerel Beach. The contemporary home mimics the shack vernacular with its simple, boxy construction that’s wrapped in a protective shell of corrugated metal.
In 2013, Jennifer Warner and Cara Frey fell in love with a modest but charming 1920s house within walking distance of their bungalow. The dwelling was dramatically sited, with great views of Portland’s southwest hills and downtown. But according to Michael Leckie, the Vancouver–based architect they eventually hired, "It was the dumpiest house on the block." Leckie replaced the house with a simple, modern design, using a basic square wood box that skews into a rhombus form, which he topped with a sloping roof. Their son, William, 6, swings in front of the cedar-clad house.
The architecture follows the natural contours of the wedge-shaped site: the building is placed on higher ground on the site’s wider east end, while exterior decking steps down to the pool to the west.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
"Radical sustainability
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
A typical Lake|Flato Porch House can be completed in approximately 12 months with construction costs running from $300 to $350 per square foot.
Outside, a tidy backyard patio features the original pool and spa. The home's crisp white facade provide a fresh backdrop for relaxing in the sun.
A custom concrete tub and vanity in the master bathroom was inspired by one of Statham's favorite architects, John Pawson, who designed something similar in his Baron House. A room-width window illuminates the space, enhanced by mirrors on both sides.
Clerestory windows mark overhanging sections of the roof while emphasizing its butterfly shape. The dining area flows into a new kitchen, which features new lacquered cabinetry and an inset area for the cooktop. A door to the left provides access to the carport.
The Yang sectional and Dibbets rug are both from Minotti; the coffee tables are by Eric Freyer.
Baby Max’s bedroom (in his parents' Los Angeles A. Quincy Jones house) is outfitted with a Gulliver crib and a red PS cabinet, both from Ikea, as well as a Birds in Harmony mobile by Christel Sadde and Katsumi Komagata for the Museum of Modern Art Store. The custom “I brake for unicorns” neon sign is from Let There Be Neon, a shop in New York City.
The residents removed vestiges of bad renovations from the past. “The 11-foot ceiling had been lowered in some rooms, which was a popular thing to do in Sweden in the 1970s in order to save energy,” Martin explains. “Some of the stucco had been destroyed, so we re-created both ceilings and windows.” The restored floors are original; the residents also removed and replaced all the electrical outlets, switches, and door handles. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based Element+Form is a design-build firm that specializes in factory-built, prefabricated homes, studios, and additions. Their Spirit line of prefab homes in particular showcases their contemporary designs, while others highlight a local Spanish flair or more traditional designs.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
The lap pool, off the kitchen, is one of the home's most serene zones.
