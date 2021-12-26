This home in Franklin, completed in 2017, was inspired by the Frank Lloyd Wright Robie House in Chicago and uses linear design materials including large overhangs and a shallow sloped hip roof. The exterior materials feature a norman style brick with colored mortar, tooled horizontal joints, and filled vertical joints, as well as long pieces of Indiana split-faced limestone in varying heights. The siding and fascia are wire-brushed African mahogany with a smooth mahogany reveal between boards. The windows are full height to the bottom of the stuccoed soffits that also feature hidden ventilation. The motor court features a combination of exposed aggregate and sawcut concrete while the entry steps are porcelain tile. The magnificent white oak and glass entry system continues the horizontal linear theme. The metal edges on the roof conceal gutters while downspouts are hidden inside the structure leaving a clean roofline. The house is situated on a hill that rolls toward the lake and features a walkout lower level giving it a two story appearance in the rear. The 12’ high dining room windows in the center of the house are framed in African mahogany with a larger overhang. The large kitchen window and floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom and sitting room, tucked beneath the ample overhangs, complete the look.