Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the country's first residential project to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant materil. "The roof is covered with a green carpet so that the house merges with nature and is well insulated,
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
Project Name: Seafoam 2010
Caesarstone Outdoor. Quartz has a fabulous reputation in kitchens and baths, due to its low-maintenance, high-durability properties, but it's typically discouraged for outdoor applications as prolonged UV exposure can discolor the material. Caesarstone's new Outdoor line combats this issue, rendering the material suitable for exposed outdoor kitchens as well as patio and rooftop elements. There are three colors available now: Midday 405, a white concrete look; Palm Shade 515, white with subtle veining; and Clearskies 406, a pale gray concrete.
The timber used in the scaffolding and off-cuts from the framing were kept and redeployed for furniture and accents on the walls—such as the timber block in the primary kitchen.
This lakeside home in Quebec boasts a white kitchen with an elegant, white marble backsplash that adds just a touch of pizzazz to an otherwise simple and minimalist open kitchen.
This home in Franklin, completed in 2017, was inspired by the Frank Lloyd Wright Robie House in Chicago and uses linear design materials including large overhangs and a shallow sloped hip roof. The exterior materials feature a norman style brick with colored mortar, tooled horizontal joints, and filled vertical joints, as well as long pieces of Indiana split-faced limestone in varying heights. The siding and fascia are wire-brushed African mahogany with a smooth mahogany reveal between boards. The windows are full height to the bottom of the stuccoed soffits that also feature hidden ventilation. The motor court features a combination of exposed aggregate and sawcut concrete while the entry steps are porcelain tile. The magnificent white oak and glass entry system continues the horizontal linear theme. The metal edges on the roof conceal gutters while downspouts are hidden inside the structure leaving a clean roofline. The house is situated on a hill that rolls toward the lake and features a walkout lower level giving it a two story appearance in the rear. The 12’ high dining room windows in the center of the house are framed in African mahogany with a larger overhang. The large kitchen window and floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom and sitting room, tucked beneath the ample overhangs, complete the look.
