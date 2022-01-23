The living room sits at the rear of the house, connected to the garden. "Even though it's a very small house, we wanted the living room to be very generous," says the couple. "This room is the life of the house."
The entryway is tucked behind a thin steel wall, shielding it from the kitchen. The designers created a six-inch shelf on the kitchen side for storage.
The Hood River Residence features a generous outdoor patio area that collects the public spaces of the home into one large indoor/outdoor entertaining space.