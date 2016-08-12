There's little concern about privacy considering the canopy of trees that surrounds the house. Alexander, and the chickens, take advantage of their sunny Northern Californian clime.
Charlotte Perriand, Tokyo outdoor chaise, 2012.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
An earthy palette is cutting edge rather than cookie-cutter with color blocking and groovy woven patterns.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP
This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
