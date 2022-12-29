SubscribeSign In
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
hytte
“The owners were looking for a relaxed, welcoming environment. We suggested an interior atmosphere that is simultaneously cozy and airy. We went for a stripped down, almost purified aesthetic. Simplicity is luxury.” Interior designer Lexie Mork-Ulnes says.
“The owners were looking for a relaxed, welcoming environment. We suggested an interior atmosphere that is simultaneously cozy and airy. We went for a stripped down, almost purified aesthetic. Simplicity is luxury.” Interior designer Lexie Mork-Ulnes says.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.