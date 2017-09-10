The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Cedar slats help this Ontario lake house float soundly atop still waters. Photo by: Raimund Koch
With its industrial cement panel exterior, these art studios in Denmark by MOS fully embrace minimalism's aesthetic. That's not to say the design isn't enriching: several porches and a large courtyard create plenty of room for play and socializing. Large windows and doors create connections to the outdoors as well.
The exterior panels were infilled with moss to create a fuzzy green surface—and to provide acoustic insulation against outside noise.
The Element House by MOS Architects stands on pylons, creating the illusion of it hovering over the desert floor. Nine thermal chimneys, one of which can be seen right, channel hot air out from the interior living areas.
Entry
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).